(WFRV) – The Executive Director of a daycare center in Wisconsin was sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay over $200,000 in restitution for her role in a wire fraud scheme.

According to officials, 41-year-old Nichole Genz was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for her role in defrauding her employer. Genz pleaded guilty back in December 2021.

She pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud from 2013 to 2018 as a part of a scheme to defraud her employer. Park Towne Development Corporation (PTD) was her employer. PTD reportedly had multiple subsidiary entities which included a daycare center.

Genz worked as the Executive Director at the daycare center from September 2013 to October 2018. Both Genz and the PTD Accounting Manager were accused of participating in a scheme to defraud the company through multiple methods of embezzlement.

The embezzlement reportedly included:

Diverting daycare center tuition checks into a petty cash account

Cashing altered checks by diverting them to the petty cash account

Creating false bank statements for the petty cash bank statement that hid the check diversions

Misuse of the company credit card and debit cards for personal purchases

Genz reportedly submitted expense reports that falsely labeled her personal expenses as the daycare business expenses.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge said the PTD Accounting Manager was the ‘primary’ embezzler in the tuition check diversion part of the scheme. However the PTD Accounting Manager is deceased, and the judge said that Genz helped cover it up.

The judge also said that he didn’t think that Genz made a sincere and forthright effort to accept responsibility. Genz was also ordered to pay $216,561.85 in restitution.