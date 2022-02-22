TUESDAY 2/22/2022 7:18 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The exit ramp on I-41 southbound near Menasha has been reopened.

According to officials, the exit ramp has been reopened. There was still no information on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

ORIGINAL: Exit ramp from I-41 SB near Menasha closed due to crash

TUESDAY 2/22/2022 6:32 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – An exit ramp on I-41 southbound near Menasha is closed due to a crash.

According to officials, the exit to Winchester Road from I-41 southbound is closed because of a crash. First responders are on the scene.

There is no information on the cause of the crash, or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as details are released.