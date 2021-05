GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed the exit to WIS 29 west from I-41 north due to a crash.

First responders are on the scene, there was no information on how long the closure is expected to last.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area.

We are working a crash with road blockage 41 N/B near 29 west/Shawano ramps….traffic is down to one lane, please avoid the area. 29 westbound ramp is closed. — Brown County Sheriff (@sheriffbc) May 17, 2021

