Exotic animal surrender event in Kaukauna accepts guinea pigs to gators

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Animale of different shapes, sizes, and species were turned in at an exotic pet surrender event in Kaukauna on March 6.

According to a release, 24 animals in total were left at the event.

Some of the animals that were handed over included a guinea pig found on the side of the road, a shark that outgrew its aquarium, and an alligator that was being neglected.

The Habitattitude Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held between 12 and 3 p.m. at 1000 Islands Environmental Center.

Area organizations were on hand accepting animals like fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals, and plants with no questions asked.

In some areas, organizers explain there are no rehoming options for exotic animals such as fish, birds, and reptiles.

In addition, the organizers explain how some pet owners unable to care for their pet may think that releasing the animal is the right thing to do, however, releasing a pet is harmful to the animal and the environment.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) hosted the event with help from several other area organizations including Reptile Rescue of Wisconsin, Fox Valley Ferret Shelter, Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance, Winnebago Waterways, and University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes.

Questions regarding the Habitattitude Exotic Pet Surrender Event can be directed to John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue at adoptions@jraar.org.