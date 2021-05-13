LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

‘Expanding dough’: Pizza Garden adding another location in Two Rivers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Just like the dough of their pizzas, Pizza Garden is expanding and opening another location in Two Rivers.

Pizza Garden says they have acquired the building formerly occupied by Luigi’s on 22nd Street. They are also looking for 12 to 15 staff members to work at the Two Rivers Location.

There has not been an opening date set at this time. The opening date will be determined based on staffing and training, according to Pizza Garden.

“People have often asked us to deliver our pizzas to Two Rivers. We’re looking forward to serving the Two Rivers community our finest and freshest menu. We strive to create an atmosphere where people can come to have a good time, enjoy delicious food, and leave happy,” says Steve Diederichs.

The Pizza Garden initially opened in 1957, in Manitowoc and since then has made millions of pizzas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer talks Rodgers, offers advice to QB

Unbeaten Appleton North seeks perfect ending at state boys soccer tournament

NDA boys soccer preps for state soccer

Cam Fuller announced as 15th athletic director for St. Norbert College

Bay Port's Baranczyk eyes strong finish to high school golf career

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen and Heim work to earn shot at NFL