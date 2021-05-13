‘Expanding dough’: Pizza Garden adding another location in Two Rivers

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Just like the dough of their pizzas, Pizza Garden is expanding and opening another location in Two Rivers.

Pizza Garden says they have acquired the building formerly occupied by Luigi’s on 22nd Street. They are also looking for 12 to 15 staff members to work at the Two Rivers Location.

There has not been an opening date set at this time. The opening date will be determined based on staffing and training, according to Pizza Garden.

“People have often asked us to deliver our pizzas to Two Rivers. We’re looking forward to serving the Two Rivers community our finest and freshest menu. We strive to create an atmosphere where people can come to have a good time, enjoy delicious food, and leave happy,” says Steve Diederichs.

The Pizza Garden initially opened in 1957, in Manitowoc and since then has made millions of pizzas.