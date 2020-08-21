Expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities on public lands in the U.S. announced in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) An historic expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities on public lands in the U.S was announced in Green Bay. The U.S. Secretary of the Interior brought the good news for anglers and hunters everywhere.

At a bait and tackle store at the mouth of the Fox River, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced the largest expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities in the history of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“It’s an incredible investment in recreation and conservation,” said Bernhardt.

The Secretary says the department is expanding opportunities across 2.3 million acres in the U.S. and in Wisconsin it means making hunting easier at Horicon National Wildlife Refuge.

“We’ve made it as the Secretary said, easy for someone to come and hunt at Horicon. There’s a state area, federal area, we’re simplifying the regulations so it doesn’t matter where you’re hunting,” said Fish and Wildlife Regional Director Charlie Wooley.

The point of this expansion is to give anglers and hunters more opportunities and the states more money – through fees collected from licenses sales, to buy and conserve even more public land.

“Most of the funding that goes for conservation activities for wildlife starts right here with the purchase of a license or a purchase of equipment,” Bernhardt said.

Bernhardt says it is a model that works well and combined with 1.4 million acres opened last year at wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries, over 4 million acres of land is available now for those that love the outdoors.

“We need those opportunities outdoors and we need them to be accessible for all people,” said the Secretary.

And that Bernhardt says is especially important right now, with a surge of people seeking a break from the pandemic outdoors.

You can find a list of the impacted national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries here.