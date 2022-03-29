GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s no joke. The orange barrels are out and the highly anticipated expansion of portions of Wisconsin 15 in the Fox Valley begins April 1st, weather permitting.

They hope to complete the transition to a four-lane, divided highway between Greenville and Hortonville by the fall of next year.

The increase in the volume of traffic and safety concerns are driving factors for the project which also includes the construction of a bypass at Hortonville and wider roadways to New London. The later phase of the project will take until 2024 to finish.

On Friday, commuters will notice that crews will be widening the shoulder to move traffic over for the construction of additional lanes.

Planners admit it will be slow going at first.

“Take the extra time. Don’t be tailgating,” Jesse Hansen of WisDOT tells Local 5 News. “And don’t gawk at the construction activity so we can make sure everyone makes it home safely.”

WisDOT is working with nearby businesses to provide signs so customers know those shops are still open.

But they say the major concern right now is making sure drivers don’t take any chances out there.

“We want to make sure it’s safe for everyone including the traveling public and the workers out there during the construction,” emphasized Hansen. “Traveling slowly does help. And pay attention to moving vehicles whether it be dump trucks or equipment operating out there.”

WIS 15 is a busy commuter route between New London and the Fox Cities area. Heavy congestion is all but certain by 2025 unless the capacity increases.

The plan includes two roundabouts on each side of Hortonville, where the new bypass will meet with the existing WIS 15.

WisDOT says studies show 75% of eastbound traffic and 52% of westbound traffic have destinations beyond Hortonville. So the bypass at Hortonville is necessary to separate the regional and local traffic.

The stretch of roadway east and west of Hortonville has a crash rate higher than the statewide average for a rural 2-lane highway.