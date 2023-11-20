(WFRV) – Planning on traveling this Thanksgiving holiday? Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says there will be no shortage of traffic on interstates and highways across the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wanted to urge travelers to watch their speed, focus on the road and expect company on the road this Thanksgiving holiday. Over 960,000 Wisconsinites will reportedly drive this holiday weekend.

Officials anticipate that peak travel times will be between the following dates & times:

Wednesday, November 22 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 23 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 24 Noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, November 25-26 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.



We’re thankful to the thousands of people who work day and night to keep our roads safe – emergency responders, highway workers, and many more professions. We all want to make it our destinations safely this holiday season; please buckle up, eliminate distractions, drive sober and watch out for deer. WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson

The WisDOT also provided some highway projects that may impact travelers:

Dane County US 18/151 is reduced to one lane in each direction between County G and Fitchrona Road in Verona. Motorists should expect delays

Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Glendale and Grafton

Milwaukee County Motorists should expect various ramp closures and single-lane closures along I-43 between Capitol Drive and the Marquette Interchange



All of the Wisconsin rest areas are reportedly open, and real-time information on travel conditions can be found on WisDOT’s website.

No additional information was provided.