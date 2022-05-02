(WFRV) – With the days getting longer and temperatures rising (hopefully), one police department is reminding motorists of how tinted a vehicle’s windows can be.

The Green Bay Police Department posted on their Facebook page that moderation is important when it comes to tinting windows. Officials say that it might be hard to see potholes, roadway hazards and even pedestrians if a vehicle’s window tint is too dark.

Listed below are the reported rules in Wisconsin regarding tinted windows:

Windshields Absolutely no tint below the AS1 line. This is a line, typically marked by an ‘AS1’ on the driver side windshield post, about 5″ below the roofline.

Front Side Window (driver and passenger front door) The combined factory tint and film applied must allow at least 50% of outside light to pass through the window.

Rear Side Window (any side window behind the driver door) The combined factory tint and film applied must allow at least 35% of outside light to pass through the window.

Rear Window Same as Rear Side Window



Officials also said that each instance is a separate violation. So in theory, one car could get a citation for each. That would mean four total tickets. It was also mentioned that window tint applied cannot be reflective.

In the image attached to the post, it says: “If your windshield is tinted, expect to get stopped!”