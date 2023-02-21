(WFRV) – Ahead of an expected snowstorm that will bring various kinds of winter weather across the state, WisDOT is encouraging drivers to ‘know before you go’.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), road conditions and visibility will vary ‘significantly’ sending on location over the coming days. Drivers are advised to plan ahead and visit 511 to see winter road conditions as well as live videos from traffic cameras.

The WisDOT also says that snowplow crews and emergency responders across the state are prepping for possible hazardous road conditions. The following information about winter travel was provided:

Preparing before traveling Check the road conditions before along your route Clear snow and ice from vehicles before traveling Fill the gas tank and windshield washer fluid Have a fully charged phone and an emergency kit in the vehicle Alert others about your route and expected travel time

Precautions while driving Allow for extra travel time Snow means slow Be cautious on bridges, overpasses and entrenched and exit ramps Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicles Avoid using cruise control in winter conditions Buckle up and put the phone down while driving Leave room for maintenance vehicles and snowplows Stay at least 2200 feet behind a working snowplow In case of a crash or slide off, stay in the vehicle, turn on the hazards, call 911 and move vehicles out of traffic if possible



The snowstorm is expected to bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to areas across Wisconsin.

