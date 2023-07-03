NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Neenah released its plans for large expenses coming up within the next couple of years that will enhance the quality of life in the community.

Officials say that the big-ticket expenses include $2.6 million to continue the development of Arrowhead Park in 2024 and 2025, $6 million to replace Fire Station 31 on Breezewood Lane in 2025, and $18 million to construct a downtown parking ramp in 2025.

“Because we are still evaluating and considering the long-lasting impacts of the pandemic, this will give us the opportunity to wisely develop the best plan moving forward,” Mayor Jane Lang said in a letter to the Common Council and community.

Although the improvements aren’t a formal budget, they are a guide for department directors and elected officials as they prioritize spending for city projects and equipment.

Not all council members are on board with the plan, as Todd Stevenson said the spending spike in 2025 is going to be rough on the city.

“God bless those who are going to be on the council in 2025 because it’s going to be a ton of work,” said Stevenson.

In addition to big-ticket expenses, the 169-page plan includes the following: