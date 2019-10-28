Experimental surgery cures rare disease in Bonduel man

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Shawano County man receives the first-of-its-kind surgery, at the University of Wisconsin at Madison Carbone Cancer Center, for a rare autoimmune disorder.

Diffuse scleroderma is a rare incurable disease that causes the hardening of skin and connective tissues.

This disease can also affect blood vessels, internal organs, the digestive tract, and skin.

Charles Beschta and his wife, Linda made the life-saving decision, to take part in an experimental bone marrow transplant, where stem cells are purified to remove all T-cells including those attacking Charles’ body.

Charles says this transplant has really changed his life, “Its really made me better as a human being. I’ve been given a second chance. A new birth. I really have.”

The team at the University of Wisconsin is planning a transplant on a second scleroderma patient.