Experts: Dress warmly at Lambeau this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cold weather and Lambeau Field go together like peanut butter and jelly.

So a cold weather game at Lambeau in January isn’t exactly breaking news. Regardless, it’s still important to dress properly if you’re attending the game or tailgating.

“Dress in layers, drink lots of hot cocoa, and (remember that) the bathrooms are warm in there,” explained Packers fan Lynn Braun.

Chris Zeller is the co-owner of Zeller’s Ski and Sports in Green Bay. For 73 years, the store has been selling cold gear so he knows a thing or two about staying warm. His biggest piece of advice is the importance of layering correctly.

“Cotton is not a good thing to layer with because it doesn’t have good insulation properties, you want to wear wool,” said Zeller.

Zeller recommends wearing mittens over gloves because with mittens your fingers are touching each other which keeps them warm. He also emphasizes the importance of covering your face.

When it comes to keeping your feet warm…

“Look for a boot with a temperature rating below zero, a lot of the boots they rate them by how cold it can be and you’re still able to use them,” added Zeller.

Another little trick to keep your feet warm is to bring a piece of cardboard or Styrofoam to put under your feet as you watch the game so there’s an extra layer between your feet and the concrete at Lambeau.

Doctors say following these tips will help you avoid things like hypothermia and frostbite which can develop quickly in these cold temperatures.

“Prepare a kit in your vehicle with extra gloves, hats, blankets and if you can keep a protein bar that’s helpful because just consuming those calories will generate heat as your body digests that food,” explained Dr. Kyle McCarty, who is the Medical Director at the emergency department at St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay.

Dr. McCarty says frostbite can occur within 15 minutes to exposed skin if the wind chill reaches -15 degrees. Signs of frostbite include red skin or losing feeling in your fingers, toes, or other parts of your body. Shivering followed by confusion can be signs of hypothermia.

He says, for the most part, people in the Green Bay area know how to dress for this type of weather and there aren’t a ton of cold-related emergencies coming to the hospital from people not dressing properly at Packers games.