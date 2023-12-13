GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the most wonderful time of year for some, but certainly not for all.

“Lots of people put pressure on themselves to make the perfect holiday for themselves, for their kids, for their families and sometimes that’s really unrealistic,” said Foundations Health & Wholeness director of community based counseling Joanne Klysen.

She said prioritizing quality time with family and friends this holiday season over gift giving is key to take off some of that holiday pressure and stress.

Other people experience what’s called seasonal affective disorder (seasonal depression) during the holiday season and throughout the winter. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the shorter, darker days during the winter months trigger a chemical change in the brain that leads to symptoms of depression.

Klysen said there’s ways to take care of yourself if you’re battling seasonal depression. The risk of experiencing symptoms of seasonal depression increases with age.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, symptoms include increased sleepiness, loss of interest in things you used to enjoy, social withdrawal, fatigue, irritability, and an inability to focus.

“Make sure you’re getting activity, eating healthy food and connecting with your loved ones those support people in your life,” said Klysen.

She also said it’s important to check on friends and loved ones and that the holiday season can be particularly difficult for those who have lost loved ones recently.

“Just the value of holding space and sitting with somebody when they feel low,” said Klysen.

She said that if you are noticing that you’re experiencing symptoms of depression it’s important to reach out for help whether it’s to a close friend or family member or professional therapists.

For those who would otherwise spend the holidays alone, Klysen suggested attending community meals or events. She said social interaction can help alleviate some of the symptoms of seasonal depression.