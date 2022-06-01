KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Experts warn the bomb threats the Kiel School District and City are taking resources away from other emergencies that could arise, putting strain on first responders.

Each person called to search a building during a bomb threat is taken away from their day-to-day duties.

Local expert and former Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary said this can cause first responders to have to work extra just to keep up.

“When these things happen we have to dedicate resources to it and if we call back off duty personnel,” said O’Leary. “Bigger departments will switch fire apparatus and stations and try to move people up and just try to maintain the best control.”

O’Leary said mutual aid is necessary when these situations come up.

“It puts us all at risk in a way we are vulnerable to and we have to be aware of that,” said O’ Leary. “We have to realize we have limitations.”

The Kiel Police Department said investigators are working as fast as they can. In a quote, Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser said in part, “It is important to remember investigations take time – this is real life, not a television show. The same technology used to hunt down people making threats can also be used to conceal their identity and location.”

