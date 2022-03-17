GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Paper mills have a long history in Wisconsin. With the announcement of Georgia-Pacific’s Day Street mill in Green Bay, Local 5 wanted to take a closer look at would could be next for paper here.

Georgia-Pacific said Wednesday’s announcement to close the mill was based on several factors, including the purchase decision of its customers (retailers), to the fact some of their other facilities have tissue production, said spokesman Mike Kawleski.

“The primary reasons for this decision are a combination of changing customer demand, bath tissue upgrades and investments at other Georgia-Pacific facilities, and less competitive assets at the Day Street mill,” a news release said.

The company said there are jobs available at other mills in the Green Bay area for the roughly 190 people affected.

However, experts Local 5 spoke to said the announcement is not a complete surprise.

“Really what we are seeing right now in a lot of the industry is a lot of the demand and production, especially on the pulp-side in a shift to southeast Asia,” said Jeff Sachse from UW-Oshkosh.

Sachse has spent the last year working with the Wisconsin Paper Council on a strategy for the future of paper in the Badger state.

“When you look at what is made in Wisconsin now compared to what it was 30 years ago, it is much more commoditized and price sensitive industry than when it was more diversified,” said Sachse.

Simply put — consumer habits are changing, and in turn, that’s causing a change on where those products are being made.

“We’ve seen this across every industry. They will shift the lower cost and lower value products into lower labor cost areas,” added Sachse.

The average age of a mill production worker in Wisconsin is 48 years old, which is another problem the industry faces — finding a younger, and willing talent base.

Paper remains the second-largest industry by production in the world.

Recycling is also a topic that will likely alter how things are being run.

“One of the bigger concerns they have from sustainability perspective isn’t their ability to process the material, it’s the quality of the stock they are getting,” said Sachse.

The Day Street mill will continue to make some products through fall 2023. The closure will not affect other Georgia-Pacific mills in Green Bay, the company said.