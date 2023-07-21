FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A garage sustained extensive damage after a fire on Friday morning in Fond du Lac.

According to a release from Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue, crews were sent to the 600 block of Prairie Parkway for a report of a garage on fire.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames from the attached three-car garage of a two-story single-family residence.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before it had reportedly caused extensive damage to the garage. First-arriving crews extinguished the fire in less than ten minutes, which officials say helped prevent it from spreading to the rest of the home.

The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, and those living there self-evacuated safely after calling emergency services.

After exiting the residence, the occupants closed a garage service door, which is also credited with helping prevent the fire from spreading.

“Their actions and noticing the fire in its early stages prevented more damage from occurring to their home,” said Battalion Chief Jim Wamser. “This is a good reminder that in the event of a fire to close doors that you exit and leave them closed until the fire department arrives on scene.”

Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue remained on the scene to check for fire spread, ventilate smoke, and investigate the cause of the fire, which is still under investigation. There is no damage estimate available at this time.

No additional details were provided.