RICHMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire in Shawano County caused extensive damage to a residence on Tuesday.

According to Shawano Area Fire Department Assistant Chief Chuck Felts, at around 5:55 a.m., a call came in for a structure fire on the 8000 block of Broadway Road in the town of Richmond.

It was reported that all occupants inside the home had self-evacuated prior to the arrival of fire crews. Felts explained he saw flames coming out of the house from both the first and second floors.

“We started out defensively and then transferred into an interior attack,” stated Felts.

After the fire was contained, crews did another sweep through the house to identify and take care of hot spots. Firefighters also cut through the roof to air out the attic.

“[The fire] actually went rather smooth,” said Felts. “We were able to gain access right away and get water on the fire. Right now, we’re looking for fire extension and taking care of hot spots.”

There were no reports of any injuries from the fire, and the Shawano Area Fire Department is currently investigating the cause.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this article when more details are released regarding the fire in the town of Richmond.