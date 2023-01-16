OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are working to identify those who caused property damage to Red Arrow Park, the skateboard park and Pollock Pool.

The Oshkosh Police Department says it is investigating multiple property damage complaints that happened at Red Arrow Park. The park is located at 850 North Westfield Street.

Officers reportedly received information that several juveniles damaged property at Red Arrow Park, the skateboard park and Pollock Pool. ‘Extensive’ graffiti was found in all of the locations.

Authorities urged parents to remind children to be respectful of property and that repairing the damage can be costly. Officers are reportedly working on identifying the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-236-5700.