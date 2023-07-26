MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who went missing while camping in Point Beach State Park was found after an extensive overnight search by multiple first responders and Wisconsin DNR Wardens.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, a 67-year-old camper from Sturgeon Bay was reported to be missing around 9:50 p.m. on July 25 within Point Beach State Park in the Two Rivers area.

Deputies were told that the missing man suffers from early stages of dementia and that he left on foot without his phone, flashlight, or other items.

After a search of the immediate area came up empty, deputies determined that the search area would need to be expanded, calling in additional first responders to assist with the search, including a drone team, K9 unit, and Wisconsin DNR Wardens with ATVs.

Crews worked to significantly reduce the search area to a densely wooded area between the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and Lake Michigan beach area, the release states.

Around 1:45 a.m., two members of the Mishicot EMS located the 67-year-old man within the wooded area described above. Authorities say the man was ‘disoriented’ and sustained minor injuries from traveling through the woods but was ‘otherwise okay.’

After being examined by EMS, the man was safely returned to his fellow campers.

This is a great example of teamwork and I’m proud of how the various entities in our community worked together. I want to thank everyone who assisted with this search which resulted in a positive outcome! Sheriff Dan Hartwig, Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

Assisting agencies included the following:

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team and a K-9 unit

Wisconsin DNR Wardens with ATVs

Town of Two Rivers Fire Department with their tracked UTV

Mishicot EMS

Point Beach State Park Rangers

No additional details were provided.