WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – People may notice a higher increase in law enforcement vehicles in Waupaca County this weekend, that is because authorities are trying to crack down on drunk driving.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that extra deputies will be on patrol this weekend as a part of the Waupaca County OWI Task Force. This will be done in conjunction with the following police departments:

Waupaca Police Departmnet

Weyauwega Police Department

New London Police Department

The OWI Task Force combines highly visible and proactive law enforcement that specifically focuses on a singular traffic safety issue.

The Waupaca County Sheriff also posted some drunk-driving statistics including how one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in the US in 2019.

There was no information on exactly how many deputies will be on patrol this weekend.