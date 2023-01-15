Salvation Army Fox Cities struggling to get food for their pantry

(WFRV) – A federal program that has been providing additional benefits to Wisconsin households enrolled in the FoodShare program will end soon due to an Act that was recently passed by Congress.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, was passed by Congress in late December, which ends Wisconsin’s extra benefits FoodShare program. FoodShare households have been receiving the maximum amount for their household size, or $95, whichever is more.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), in recent months, an average of roughly $80 million has been distributed monthly to help almost 400,000 households across Wisconsin struggling to afford food.

“The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that funds FoodShare is a crucial federal support to individuals and families, particularly in times like these when higher food prices are straining everyone’s budgets, but especially those of our most vulnerable,” said Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge.

“With Congress deciding to end these federal funds, community support for local resources like food pantries and food banks will be more important than ever,” Standridge added.

Officials say the ending of the program also will affect Wisconsinites involved in food production and retail; like farmers, truckers, and grocers.

February will be the last month families can receive the extra benefits, however, regular FoodShare benefits will continue.