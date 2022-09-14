OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on Wednesday.

The Oshkosh Police Department announced that three would be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on September 14 out of an abundance of caution. The department says that on September 13 around 8:30 p.m., it was made aware of images circulating on social media that indicated a vague threat to Oshkosh West.

After interviewing multiple students and sharing information with other agencies, it was determined that the images did not come from this area. In fact, other agencies in the area were investigating similar incidents with the same shared images.

Appleton and Fond du Lac area schools were also reportedly included in the incidents.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call 920-236-5700. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.