BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – On the first Thursday of every month, Local 5 News serves up a new story about a Wisconsin supper club.

It was a story that viewers wanted to see more of, and as hard as we try, inevitably, we can’t air everything. Such was the case with our recent stop at Geno’s Hilltop Steakhouse in Outagamie County.

As the name implies, they specialize in steaks but offer the full salad bar and the fish and chicken options supper clubbers have come to expect.

The bar is very much a gathering spot for the community. So while conversing with the owner Nicole Hieptas, we couldn’t help but notice the various jars of pickled vegetables for sale.

Turns out Nicole has a side hustle, and the supper club gives her a place to sell her wares. She also offers it up to other budding entrepreneurs in the area.

“So I do pickled mushrooms, beans, asparagus, and Brussels sprouts,” explained Hietpas. “I mostly sell these on the side. Because there are rules if you make your own stuff. Wisconsin has a pickle law.”

Each jar cost $12, and that’s not the only homemade food for sale. She has a neighbor who makes maple syrup.

“I sell that too; just local business supporting local business,” she explained.

Hipetas is also there to help one of her bartenders raise money to fight Cystic fibrosis.

“Her son has cystic fibrosis, so we wanted to help raise money, too. We like to help out. We’re all like a huge team. We work together. It’s fantastic.”

Geno’s Hilltop Steakhouse is located at N8755 Old HWY 47 in Black Creek. It is open for Supper Wednesday through Sunday, starting at 4:30 p.m. They are closed Monday and Tuesday. The salad bar comes with dinner.