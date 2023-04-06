PLOVER, WI (WFRV) -The Freund family has been operating the legendary Sky Club Supper Club for three generations.

Co-owner Eric Freund has also spent considerable time gathering memorabilia from the early days and it’s an interesting look back in time.

Many of his items are on display in the original portion of the supper club.

Since its opening in the 1930s, Sky Club has grown from four or five tables to a sprawling 16,000-square-foot facility with 5 dining rooms and a banquet hall.

Eric showed Local 5 News a menu that was given to him by the granddaughter of the owner from 1940.

At that time, Sky Club opened at 4 p.m. like the supper clubs of today. But back then, the menu said it didn’t close until 11 p.m. Most supper clubs now call it a night by 9 p.m.

It’s incredible to look at the prices back then.

A t-bone steak was $1.25.

Lobster tail, roast turkey, and half a chicken were only 65 cents for each entree.

“Let’s go down here where the best part is the cocktails,” joked Eric. “Martinis, manhattans, old-fashioneds, and daiquiris were only 30 cents a piece.”

He also found an old matchbook with the Sky Club logo from 1940 on eBay.

“The majority of all the matchbooks I have say Stevens Point. Even though we are technically in Plover.”

Eric truly has fun sharing the history as he and his brother, co-owner Pat, take the Sky Club into the future.

“I think the one thing we’ve learned since Covid is getting together is a lot of fun,” Eric said. “So we’ve been really fortunate to have the tradition of being in supper clubs and bringing people together and making memories for their families.”