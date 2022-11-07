GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tuesday, November 8, is Election Day, and those that are going out to vote might notice an increase in police presence throughout the city of Green Bay.

The Green Bay Police Department says they’ll be taking extra measures to ensure the safety of voters, poll workers, and observers by having extra staffing on patrol.

GBPD also says their officers have been briefed on election laws.

Announced on Monday, the United States Department of Justice said they’ll be monitoring 64 cities and counties to ensure compliance with voting rights laws. Two of which are located in Wisconsin.

Polls open 7:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m. tomorrow.

Those who do not know where their polling place is located or what is on the ballot can visit MyVote Wisconsin’s website here.