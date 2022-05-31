FOND DU LAC CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced they will watch for traffic violations from the sky in Fond du Lac County on a Wednesday in June.

According to a release, this will help troopers spot anyone who is speeding or driving aggressively and tell a ground-based unit to start a traffic stop.

The State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will be in the air on June 1 watching I-41 in the county, weather permitting.

State Patrol said one of its goals is to improve safety by drivers voluntarily following traffic laws more.