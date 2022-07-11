(WFRV) – Fond du Lac and Waupaca Counties are just two of six counties that the Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to do aerial enforcement missions between July 12 and July 16.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook that it plans to do aerial enforcement missions in six counties. The missions will start on Tuesday (July 12) and end on Saturday (July 16).

Below is the schedule:

Tuesday Fond du Lac – WIS 26

Wednesday Ozaukee – I-43

Thursday Eau Claire – US 53

Friday Fond du Lac – WIS 26 Waupaca – US 45 Chippewa – WIS 29

Saturday Dunn – I-94



The schedule is weather permitting. The goal of these missions is to reportedly ‘enhance’ public safety efforts.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.