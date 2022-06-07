(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement detail was able to keep an eye on a motorcycle that was speeding and notify police when the driver stopped at a residence.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook about a recent incident regarding its aerial traffic enforcement. Officials were doing aerial traffic enforcement details along I-41/94 in Kenosha County.

A motorcycle was reportedly seen traveling 119 mph in a 70 mph zone. A trooper then tried to pull over the driver, but the motorcycle accelerated and fled.

The Wisconsin State Patrol pilot was able to keep the driver in view and saw it stop at a residence. The Kenosha Police Department then arrived at the residence to ‘meet’ the driver.

Authorities say the driver is facing charges of attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving and operating without a motorcycle license.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.