GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eyes were to the sky on Saturday as the 9th annual Fly A Kite Fest took flight in Green Bay.

Wisconsinites from all over the state gathered at Arnie Wolff Sports Complex in Green Bay to join the popular fest.

The event included dozens of unique kites as well as a one-of-a-kind synchronized kite show, which was performed by a national champion kite flying team from Milwaukee.

The even is organized by Family and Childcare resources of Northeast Wisconsin.