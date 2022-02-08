‘Eyesore’ in downtown Two Rivers to be redeveloped, feature 3 new businesses

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers City Council reportedly approved the sale and redevelopment agreement for a downtown property that has long been vacant.

According to officials, at the Feb. 7 meeting the City Council approved a sale and redevelopment agreement with Wine Not, LLC for the former Uni-Mart property. The property is located at 2023 Washington Street.

Wine Not, LLC reportedly plans to invest over $240,000 into the property and bring three new downtown businesses to the location. Those three businesses include:

Explore Two Rivers Rentals Offer e-bikes, golf carts, canoes, kayaks, snowshoes and other items to take advantage of Two Rivers’ outdoor recreational activites.

Briars and Brambles This will be a second location for the Crivitz-based business that offers gift, decor and clothing items.

Buckets Gelato Main Street outlet for gelato that will also be featured at Cool City Brewing Company



Photo courtesy of Two Rivers City Hall

Two Rivers reportedly acquired the property back in 2020. Buying the property was for the sole purpose of having the property redeveloped. Officials say the property has been an ‘eyesore’ in downtown Two Rivers for ‘way too long’.

The property was sold for $10,000 and the agreement reportedly requires Wine Not, LLC to invest at least $100,000 into the property within the next 18 months.

Wine Not, LLC is also reportedly developing Cool City Brewing Company in the former Wells Fargo Bank building on West Park Street.