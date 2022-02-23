STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a one-mile radius temporary flight restriction for drones near the scene of the fire at Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay.

According to a release from Sturgeon Bay PD, this restriction does not include drones used for public safety.

Earlier Wednesday, officers explain a drone was directly above public safety crews and impacted their recovery efforts, which prompted a call to the police department. They say this is what brought about the request for a flight restriction.

Officers say the restriction will stay in place until 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. They explain it may be in effect again the next day or beyond if public safety crews are at the scene until the scene is cleared.

The department requests all drone operators to honor this restriction and the integrity/privacy of the scene as crews attempt to search the area.