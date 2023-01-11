ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The massive outage on Wednesday morning from the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, grounded all flights across the country for a short time. That also had a ripple effect here in northeast Wisconsin.

For little Meg and her family, it was a slow start to her first time on a plane and to Disney World.

“We got the text that our flight was delayed by the time we were in line, so a little bit of late notice,” her mom said while waiting in a long line at the Frontier Airlines ticket counter at Austin Straubel International Airport.

They were part of dozens milling about the airport affected by the glitch that left every plane in the United States on the ground. That ground stop was lifted around 8:30 a.m.

“We’re loading planes, we’re deicing, and aircraft operations have resumed here,” said marketing manager Susan Levitte.

While most flights in Green Bay and Appleton are getting back to normal, another big concern on Wednesday is the weather. Many parts of the upper Midwest are dealing with rain and snow, which might also cause some delays.

For other travelers, their long day of travel was just beginning.

“We are leaving for the Lord’s House of Hope, which is an orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya,” said Judy Wilson from Shawano.

Her group has people from Wisconsin, and other parts of the U.S., meeting together for a trip that will last several weeks.

“I heard when I got here there might have been some cancellations, and praise the Lord there isn’t any because we’re set to go with all our suitcases,” Wilson joked.

The airports recommend you download your specific airline’s app for the most up-to-date information for trips that take you out of Wisconsin and beyond.

“We’re back on track fully now, however, you will see ripple effects throughout the system throughout the day at airports across the country,” said Jesse Funk, spokesman for the Appleton Airport.

The FAA said it will continue investigating what went wrong, but early reports show no evidence of a cyber attack.