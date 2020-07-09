Face coverings requirement issued for Marinette Co. Courthouse, Annex

MARINETTE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – All employees and visitors of the Marinette County Courthouse and Annex in Marinette will be required to wear a face covering in publicly accessible areas, effective July 13.

According to a release, publicly accessible areas include hallways, bathrooms, courtrooms, and all other meeting rooms. The requirement will remain in effect until further notice.

Visitors to the courthouse are expected to supply their own face coverings. Those who refuse may be escorted out of the courthouse or may be refused service, according to officials.

Property owners looking to pay their property taxes are strongly encouraged to make payments by mail, online, or at the dropbox outside the Courthouse Annex entry doors facing the Veterans Memorial Fountain. Payments can also be made at the Peshtigo National Bank in Peshtigo or the Coleman branch of Associated Bank.

Taxpayers wanting to pay their taxes with a credit card can only do so online at or by telephone at 1-800-272-9829. Taxpayers will need to know their parcel number(s) and the Marinette County Jurisdiction Code, which is 5957. A convenience fee of up to 2.89% of the payment amount will be charged on any credit card payment.

The City of Appleton will require the use of face coverings in all city-owned or operated buildings beginning Tuesday, July 14. Outagamie County previously announced a policy requiring the use of face coverings at county facilities and grounds will go into effect on July 13. Dane County is the first and only Wisconsin county requiring the use of face masks for all residents over the age of 5. A Green Bay alderperson plans to propose a city-wide mask ordinance during the next council meeting.

Latest Stories