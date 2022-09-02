Peter Silski is three years drug-free after battling Fentanyl and heroin use. (WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis.

It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green Bay man who turned his life around after being addicted to the drug.

“Five years ago, I got introduced to Fentanyl. I had been using heroin for several years,” said Peter Silski, who’s sharing his story with Local 5.

From the moment he first tried it, he knew he was hooked.

“No matter the consequence, I just couldn’t quit,” Silksi said.

He said he would do anything to get his hands on it, despite repeatedly being on the brink of death.

“I got to a point where I was being hospitalized for overdose, almost weekly. I was playing Russian Roulette with my life,” he said.

Yet, that was still not enough to stop him. In fact, he says when he overdosed, other people would go looking to see where he got it from to make sure they got the same high.

“The problem with Fentanyl is that you never know the quantity or quality you’re getting. And every use could be your last,” Silski said.

The problem is so great in our community, he said many times people using other drugs had no idea Fentanyl might be mixed in.

“Fentanyl is in the middle schools, the high schools, it’s all around the colleges,” Silksi says. “The problem with fentanyl is it’s now being laced into other street drugs and into other pills.”

He is now three years drug-free. He works as an Operations Manager at Manna for Life in Green Bay, helping others on their journey to recovery. That includes keeping the kitchen stocked and ready to distribute meals and helping man and run the thrift shop.

One of the biggest challenges addicts face locally is a lack of a detox center, Silski says. He hopes that by sharing his story, he will save someone else’s life.

“It’s not just my personal recovery, but it’s being able to have a positive impact on the Green Bay community,” he said. “There’s just so much support here for people who really want it, and are willing to put in the work, there are many avenues open.”

RESOURCES