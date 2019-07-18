FaceApp raising privacy concerns

(WFRV) — The latest viral trend, the #FaceAppChallenge, has just about everyone posting artificially-aged selfies on social media.

FaceApp, available for download in the app store, allows you to take a photo before applying an old-age filter.

According to CBS News, users should know privacy concerns have emerged regarding the Russian-made app.

FaceApp, a startup owned by the Russian company Wireless Lab, produces aged photos by using artificial technology to transform photos, adding a beard, gray hair, and wrinkles.

You can see the realistic features on Local 5’s own Nate Stewart and Jordan Lamers here:

You all got to meet ol’ man Nate yesterday…but what do you think about ol’ lad Lamers?! @jordan_lamers pic.twitter.com/zi5C4N06Wa — Nate Stewart (@NateDaveStew) July 17, 2019

Despite the sudden virality of the app, FaceApp has been available since 2017. And as FaceApp becomes more viral, so do the concerns over its privacy policy.

According to CBS News, FaceApp collects access to your photos, location, usage data, and browsing history. The app does state it will not rent or sell this information to third parties, but will reportedly share certain information with third-party advertising partners for targeted ads.

The privacy policy gets more muddled: it states information the app collects can be stored and processed in the U.S. or any country where FaceApp conducts business.

“FaceApp, its Affiliates, or Service Providers may transfer information that we collect about you, including personal information across borders and from your country or jurisdiction to other countries or jurisdictions around the world,” the policy states.

CBS News says FaceApp CEO Yaroslav Goncharov tried to quell the fears Wednesday. He told the technology website TechCrunch that the app performs most of its processing in the cloud — specifically AWS and Google Cloud — and that most of the images are deleted within 48 hours. He also said no user data is transferred to Russia.

Regardless of the privacy concerns, the challenge and the app continue to grow in popularity, even drawing the attention of David Bakhtiari and Drake.