Facebook Group created to help with unemployment information statewide

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) -With the rate of unemployed residents of Wisconsin at 14.1%, there are thousands of people in need of unemployment benefits. Where can you go for information to help with the process?

A new group has been created on Facebook called Wisconsin Unemployment Support Group, and it is a page that anyone who needs information on how to obtain the unemployment benefits can join to find out. ” The purpose behind it was really to create a place where people that are struggling with the system of unemployment to get together. The point was not really to share stories as far as families and how it’s affected us. That is definitely an avenue for it, but it’s more about information sharing,”said Chenon Times-Rainwater Group Admin.

The group has over 1900 members and has grown considerably over the last few days. A common complaint on the page is that people who need assistance are having to deal with long wait times on the phone, which usually ends with no results. A Green Bay resident who did not want to be identified by name, told Local Five that she had been on hold for two hours, and when the worker answered the phone, there was no help. ” I was advised that the number I called, the lady was not able to help me and that I would have to call another number and start over the wait process again.” The woman at the Unemployment Office asked how she received the number that was called. The unidentified resident told her that she got the number from the Facebook support group.

Administrators for the page tell Local Five that they are in communication with state representatives and law makers in order to obtain factual and accurate information for anyone who needs it. The link to the Facebook Wisconsin Unemployment Support Group: https://www.facebook.com/Wisconsin-Unemployment-Support-page-121841346197781/?epa=SEARCH_BOX