Facebook quizzes could give scammers your personal info, says BBB

(WFRV) – The Better Business Bureau says that, while taking a Facebook quiz may seem harmless, it could also give scammers your personal information.

According to BBB, the scam is simple: You see a quiz on social media, you answer a few questions and prove how well you know a friend or take a short personality test to match with a character from your favorite TV show.

The BBB says some of the quizzes can actually collect personal information through questions such as “What’s your mother’s maiden name?” or “What is the name of the street you grew up on?”

“These are common security questions for banking and credit card accounts. Sharing this information can lead to your accounts being hacked, and your personal and financial information being stolen.”

While not all social media quizzes are data collection scams, the BBB is cautioning users to be careful about what they share online.

“Social media data and quiz answers can be used to steal your identity or enable a scammer to impersonate you to your friends and family,” the BBB says.

The BBB is offering these tips to ensure your personal information is safe on social media:

Be skeptical : Before you take a quiz, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust? Just because something appears to be fun and innocent, doesn’t mean there isn’t an inherent risk.



: Before you take a quiz, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust? Just because something appears to be fun and innocent, doesn’t mean there isn’t an inherent risk. Adjust privacy settings : Review your social media account’s privacy settings and be strict about what information you share and be mindful of who you are sharing it with.



: Review your social media account’s privacy settings and be strict about what information you share and be mindful of who you are sharing it with. Remove personal details from your profile: Don’t share information like your phone number or home address on social media accounts.



Don’t give answers to common security questions: Be cautious if the questions in a quiz ask for things like your mother’s maiden name, the street you grew up on, or the name of your high school.



Monitor friend requests. Don’t accept friend requests from people you don’t know. Also, be wary of a second friend request from someone you are already connected with; the second profile may be an imposter trying to access your data and your Friends list.

For more information from the Wisconsin BBB, visit their website.

