Fair or Foul prices? Fans can attend NLDS Game 1 for under $40

Milwaukee Brewers’ Eduardo Escoba throws at a practice for the Game 1 of the NLDS baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers plays the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers commence their playoff run on Friday, but ticket prices are in the same range as a weekend game in July.

If someone walked up to you right now and asked: “What costs more, taking your family of four to see the newly-released 007 movie or a single ticket to Game 1 of the NLDS?” You’d probably ask said person to leave you alone, and why are you asking these questions?

Well, tickets for the Brewers’ first playoff game with fans since 2019 currently can be bought for less than $40.

For a seemingly fair and reasonable price of $36, people can buy a ticket to Game 1 of the NLDS at American Family Field. Tickets for a 3:50 p.m. showing of 007: No Time To Die cost $9.76 per ticket. Four tickets to the movie come out to $39.06.

All ticket prices are from SeatGeek’s website. The $36 tickets are in Section 432, Row 16. The next cheapest tickets are in Section 440, Row 2 for $41.

The price could be affected due to the 3:37 p.m. start time, as well as being played on a Friday.

Ticket prices for Game 2 are nearly double, as the cheapest tickets are $64 and that is for standing room only. Game 2 is on Saturday at 4:07 p.m.

To put ticket prices in perspective, tickets for twelve rows behind home plate cost $231 per ticket. The cheapest ticket for Oct. 24’s Green Bay Packer home game is $191. The cheapest ticket for The Milwaukee Bucks home opener on Oct. 19 is $170.

The Brewers play the Atlanta Braves in a five-game series, that figures to have a raucous crowd in Milwaukee. This will be the first home playoff game for the Brewers since Game 7 of the 2019 NLCS.