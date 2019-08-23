Fairy Walk fluttering into Kaukauna August 26

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Kaukauna Public Library and 1,000 Islands Nature Center are hosting the seventh annual Fairy Walk August 26.

The event, held at 1,000 Islands Environmental Center, is free and offers families a multitude of fun, outdoor activities.

A highlight of the Fairy Walk is the fairy house building competition.

Participants at the walk will then enjoy a stroll along the boardwalk in the woods to see and vote for their favorite fairy house. The winner of the competition will receive a family membership to The Building for Kids that evening when the winner is announced at 7:15 p.m.

During the walk, children can listen to live music courtesy of Dancemann DJ Service, dance with fairy wings by a bubble machine, create a crown, wand and fairy charm bracelet crafts, and get a balloon from balloon twisters Mikey Air and Festive Balloons.

Kids can also have their face painted, get a fun fairy temporary tattoo, and have their hair sprayed a fun color at the fairy hair station. They can also create their own Starter Fairy Garden by planting wildflower seeds to take home.

Registration is not necessary, but participants are encouraged to register in advance by click here.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event.