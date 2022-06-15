CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Faith Technologies Incorporated, an electrical company, unveiled its new Lakeside Vision Center in Chilton.

The 19,000 square-foot off-grid facility is expected to demonstrate what the future can hold with off-grid independence as traditional electricity costs continue to rise across the United States.

Off-grid means that the facility is not connected to public utilities such as water and electricity. “Everything is being run from a solar field in the back of the facility and some solar on the roof,” explains Executive Vice President Tom Clark.

The off-grid community includes a real-time energy technology demonstration station and a recharge station containing level 2 and level 3 electric vehicle charging systems. All are powered by renewable energy.

“During the day, the building will be powered by the solar facility, but also have energy storing up into batteries, and then at night, the batteries power the building,” added Clark.

Faith Technologies Incorporated chose Chilton for the Lakeside Vision Center because of its rural location near the eastern shore of Lake Winnebago. The 40-acre area is at the end of the utility grid and experiences frequent power interruptions when severe weather strikes.

The off-grind community solution provides clean, uninterruptible power to the site, all while bringing the company’s future vision to life by demonstrating how to utilize new technologies to reach energy independence to enable success for its customers.

The future plan for this center is to build a residential building to the south, which will be powered by off-grid energy as well.

