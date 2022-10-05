FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall Color Segway Tours are available now until the end of October.

This tour takes place in either Peninsula State Park, Egg Harbor, or Sister Bay, and takes you around scenic Door County for a look at the beautiful sights and colors that fall has to offer up north.

The tours range in length from 1-2 hours.

Tickets are $89 each, for children and adults ages 11 years or older. Tours generally hold between 4-9 people and the Segways are safe and easy to use!

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.