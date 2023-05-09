STODDARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a false report of an active shooter at a Wisconsin elementary school on Tuesday morning.

According to Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson, on May 9 at around 9:30 a.m., the agency became aware of a report of an active shooter at Stoddard Elementary School in the Village of Stoddard.

Deputies and local law enforcement quickly arrived on the scene and determined that there was no active shooter at the school and there was no threat to the students.

Sheriff Torgerson remained on school grounds for several hours, ensuring the safety of the students. “My staff will continue to work with the school to determine the cause of the false alarm,” he explained on Facebook.

False active shooter threats are becoming increasingly common throughout the United States, and Stoddard Elementary School in Vernon County is the latest to fall victim to the scare.

No additional details were provided, and authorities are continuing to investigate.