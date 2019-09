DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — The fire at Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe in De Pere residents called in Friday night, turned out to be a false alarm.

The bakery posted on their Facebook saying there was no damage to the building and no one was inside.

As some of you may know, there were reports of a fire outside of our De Pere location tonight. We wanted to let… Posted by Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe on Friday, September 27, 2019

An owner from the bakery also posted a video explaining how an overheated dishwasher caused the commotion.

We truly believe we have the best community around. Thank you everyone for looking out for our Bake Shoppe. Watch this video to hear what actually happened last night. And one more thing, DONT FORGET TO VOTE! https://sweetestbakeryinamerica.com/bakery/uncle-mikes-bake-shoppe/#content Posted by Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe on Saturday, September 28, 2019

The owner continues on to thank residents who called in the fire and the firefighters who responded quickly to the incident.