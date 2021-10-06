LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

False emergency alert sent out in Door County, officials say it wasn’t them

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in the Door County Area may have received an emergency alert on their cell phones telling them to shelter in place.

According to the Door County Emergency Management and Communications Department, their 911 center received numerous calls about the alert. Officials say they are not aware of where the alert came from.

However, it was reportedly not sent by anyone in Door County.

Those that received the alert, can disregard it.

There was no further information available, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game versus Bengals

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Locker Room: Recapping Sunday's win versus Steelers

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins