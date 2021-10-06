False emergency alert sent out in Door County, officials say it wasn’t them

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in the Door County Area may have received an emergency alert on their cell phones telling them to shelter in place.

According to the Door County Emergency Management and Communications Department, their 911 center received numerous calls about the alert. Officials say they are not aware of where the alert came from.

However, it was reportedly not sent by anyone in Door County.

Those that received the alert, can disregard it.

There was no further information available, Local 5 will continue to update this story.