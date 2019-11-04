Familiar Green Bay sculpture gifted to Neville Public Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A familiar sculpture has found its way to the Neville Public Museum.

‘Loggers’ – a steel sculpture that once stood outside Associated Bank in downtown Green Bay – was gifted to the museum with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It pays homage to the mid-19th-century logging era in Wisconsin.

“We are science, history, and art and our job is to bridge communities and connect generations and this piece does that. If you banked at the bank, that might be your grandkids saying, ‘That was the sculpture.’ Now, you can actually get on the concrete pad and you can take your photograph with it. On the big grounds, you could see it but you couldn’t get as close as we’ve allowed it to be now which is amazing,” Beth Lemke, Executive Director of the Neville Public Museum.

Lemke adds that the move of the statue is all in an effort to conserve and maintain art in the community.

“We’re dedicated to metal art here. You may not be able to afford the museum but you can walk the grounds and be absorbed by the pieces. And this is such a large piece. We’re so excited that it was gifted to us.”

The statue was gifted to the museum by Associated Banks.