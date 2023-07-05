STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites are getting into the full swing of things during the summer months, whether that be grilling, fishing, or swimming.

Now, families and friends can head up to Door County and travel over to Soren’s Valhalla Orchards, as Wednesday was the first day to pick sweet cherries.

“Sweet cherry season is just beginning,” said Toni Sorenson, Co-Owner of Soren’s Valhalla Orchards. “The tart cherries are not ready for picking yet, but the sweets are ready to go.”

Soren’s Valhalla Orchards is home to 15 varieties of cherries grown throughout the season, and while only three are available right now, more will become ripe later in the summer.

While the cherries are still delicious, Sorenson says that they’re a little smaller than normal this year due to the lack of rain in the area.

“There were 17 raindrops before, and we were really excited, but that didn’t really accumulate into anything,” added Sorenson. “We’re still hoping for a rainstorm, maybe this afternoon.”

Sorenson and the rest of Valhalla Orchards got their wish as a major rainstorm moved its way through Door County on Wednesday evening.

Despite the lack of rain before Wednesday’s storm, Sorenson said that they still have plenty of fruit to sell.

“We have what’s called ‘June Drop,'” said Sorenson. “We typically see some of that fruit fall on the ground, and we want to see that. We want it to lose some of its crops in June so that it can focus on the growth of the fruit that is left on the trees.”

Sorenson continued to tell Local 5 News that the orchard is very excited to have families come visit during sweet cherry season, which lasts around 2-3 weeks.

“This is something for all ages, all abilities, and it’s a great family tradition to start with all generations in your family,” concluded Sorenson.

For more information about Soren’s Valhalla Orchards in Sturgeon Bay, you can visit its website here.