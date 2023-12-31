APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Families in the Fox Valley did not have to stay up until midnight to enjoy the New Year’s Eve holiday.

Building for Kids Children’s (BFK) Museum in Appleton hosted its annual BFK New Year’s event on Sunday. Every few hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum would drop a ball similar to the one in Times Square on the big day, without children throwing confetti in the air.

There were also arts and crafts including creating noise makers and banners, and a children’s parade throughout the museum.

BFK’s communications and design director Casie Holdcroft said, “I think for so many people, New Year’s can be seen as an adult holiday, and so one of the best things about coming here is that the whole family can celebrate. We believe strongly in intergenerational play and coming to make memories together as a family, so we think the holidays are a perfect time to do that.”

Emily Tupek from Appleton got to enjoy the holiday with her son Cole, who was crafting a noise maker when Local 5 caught up with them.

Tupek said, “It’s a fun chance to celebrate with the kids. We just do a family-style New Year’s at our house. No big plans for the adults. It’s all about celebrating for the kids, so this is a fun way to get out and about and have a little tradition for our family.”

For Taryn Daniels from Kaukauna and her family, the BFK New Year’s event has also become a family tradition.

“We wanted to check out the fun activities that they had and do something fun. [My daughter Aspen} obviously doesn’t get to stay up until midnight, so it’s kind of nice for her to be able to do a little bit of a New Years celebration and get out of the house,” Daniels said.

