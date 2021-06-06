‘Families of Children with Cancer’ non-profit group raises money to support local families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cancer has and continues to affect many people across the U.S. impacting not only the patient but their families as well. That’s why it’s important to recognize the individuals who have braved and survived the disease and support those who are still in the battle.

The first Sunday in June is recognized as National Cancer Survivor’s Day. This day is not only dedicated to encouraging survivors to share their stories and offer hope to those newly diagnosed, but it is also a day for those in the community to offer support and outreach to cancer patients and their families everywhere. One local non-profit organization heard that call and did just that.

On Friday night, the non-profit organization, Families of Children with Cancer, hosted a dinner and a show at the Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay in efforts of raising money to help local families who have been affected by childhood cancer.

The event was kickstarted off by a Dueling Pianos performance and was followed by a delicious dinner and fun opportunities for guests to win amazing prizes while donating to the cause. Organizers noted that this event not only supported local families but also supported area businesses as well.

Families of Children with Cancer president, Janal Emmer, shared with Local 5 that the organization is grateful for all the sponsors and community members who donated during the event. “It’s such a blessing to be in this room with all these people, just the comradery and just the life that we see in there is just, it’s wonderful to behold,” said Emmer.

For those who missed the event and want to help support these local families during a difficult time in their lives can visit the Families of Children with Cancer website to make a donation.