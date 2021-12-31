Families ring in 2022 early at Titletown District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Plenty of families were taking in some winter fun at the Titletown District on the last day of 2021.

When asked what most people came to do, “ice skating” was the most popular answer.

“Spending time with the family,” one woman told us. “We heard there are ice sculptures, so that’s a pretty cool as well. A little bonus to come on down here.”

The rink opened up early to give families something to do together. Of course, there’s another star there, too — the Ariens sledding hill.

Both the tubing hill and ice skating rink are open until midnight. Take it from pros like Emerson, who has been busy on the ice all morning.

“(I’ve gone) 30 times,” she told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon, and she showed no signs of slowing down.

In addition to skating and tubing, there’s also a pop-up champagne bar for the adults. Live music begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 1 a.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. and again at midnight.

When it came to resolutions for the new year, most people we talked to kept it simple.

“Just have a good time, be nice to everybody. You know, that’s it. Just enjoy time with family,” one woman told us.

Very solid advice as we head into 2022.

For a full list of New Year’s Eve events, visit Titletown’s website.